In the spring of 2023, all 2,061 fourth and fifth-grade students in the Barrow County School System participated in Tar Wars, a tobacco-free education program developed by the American Academy of Family Physicians.
BCSS has been partnering with Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow since 2018 to teach students about the health effects of long and short-term tobacco use, the cost associated tobacco products, the advertisement techniques used to market to youth, and the dangerous and addictive chemicals in tobacco. Ellen Petree, BCSS School & Community Relations Specialist said, “Through the Tar Wars data from pre and post-tests, we see considerable knowledge gained by our students each year. We are also very thankful for our educators incorporating this program into health education each year. It is an honor to partner with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in this program, since Barrow County has a high incidence of lung cancer. We are convinced knowledge is power, and further educating our youth will affect change.”
As part of the program, all students design a poster to illustrate their learning and discourage tobacco use. Each class selects the top three posters to be submitted for district-level competition in the Tar Wars Poster Contest. All posters are sent to Sunita Singh, public relations manager at NGMC Barrow. She and her team narrowed several hundred posters to 36 semi-finalists. The Winder Rotary Club narrowed the semi-finalists to nine finalists by selecting one poster from each elementary school. The hospital then conducted a Facebook voting campaign and the top three poster entries were selected. These top three posters also went on to the state competition.
BCSS has been fortunate in the last few years to have students’ posters win at the state level. In 2021 we had a second-place state winner. in 2022 BCSS swept the state with first, second and third-place wins. This year, Lynda-Mae Peppers was awarded second place in the state poster contest by Kara Sinkule, deputy director for Georgia Healthy Family Alliance. During the Aug. 1 BCSS Board of Education meeting, all three BCSS winners were recognized and awarded prizes from John Neidenbach, administrator for Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, and Sinkule recognized Lynda-Mae Peppers.
