In the spring of 2023, all 2,061 fourth and fifth-grade students in the Barrow County School System participated in Tar Wars, a tobacco-free education program developed by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

BCSS has been partnering with Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow since 2018 to teach students about the health effects of long and short-term tobacco use, the cost associated tobacco products, the advertisement techniques used to market to youth, and the dangerous and addictive chemicals in tobacco. Ellen Petree, BCSS School & Community Relations Specialist said, “Through the Tar Wars data from pre and post-tests, we see considerable knowledge gained by our students each year. We are also very thankful for our educators incorporating this program into health education each year. It is an honor to partner with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in this program, since Barrow County has a high incidence of lung cancer. We are convinced knowledge is power, and further educating our youth will affect change.”

