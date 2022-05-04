The following finalists for the 2022 Barrow County School System Teacher of the Year were selected by their peers and then a committee made up of the School Governance Team and the school's current Teacher of the Year helped with making the selections. The district Teacher of the Year will be named soon from the following finalists:
Dion Muldrow,Apalachee High; Tammie DuBose, Bramlett Elementary; Alicia Caldwell,
Kennedy Elementary;Ella Daniel. Russell Middle.
