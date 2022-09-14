Jayquan Crawford, 17, who was charged in the April shooting death of 19-year-old Lane Bullard, was reported by the victim's family to have violated bond conditions by entering Winder-Barrow High School without being accompanied by a parent.

The complainant told officers she was shown a Snapchat video from April 26 at 8:52 a.m., which showed Crawford walking into the high school unaccompanied by a parent and flashing several signs, suspected to be gang signs, with his hands in the video.

