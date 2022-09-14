Jayquan Crawford, 17, who was charged in the April shooting death of 19-year-old Lane Bullard, was reported by the victim's family to have violated bond conditions by entering Winder-Barrow High School without being accompanied by a parent.
The complainant told officers she was shown a Snapchat video from April 26 at 8:52 a.m., which showed Crawford walking into the high school unaccompanied by a parent and flashing several signs, suspected to be gang signs, with his hands in the video.
The complainant added that her daughter had a class with Crawford and saw him walking in the hallway. Due to the specifics of the case Crawford was involved in, the complainant was greatly concerned.
The complainant also showed officers screenshots of Crawford at his cousin’s house prior to prom when he was supposed to be under house arrest.
Crawford was also seen on social media posting “-1” the day after the shooting death of Ballard.
The complainant also showed proof that Crawford was with another friend May 22-23.
Due to the conditions of his bond, the complainant was unsure how he’s allowed to go see his friends.
Based on the complainant’s allegations, Crawford faced charges for violating a Family Violence Order.
On Sept. 7, Crawford was rearrested for his April charge, being a party to a crime, after his bondsman came off the bond, but was subsequently released later the same day.
Other incidents reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 include:
• Financial transaction card fraud Sept. 2 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman charged a man’s card for $858 at Walmart after stealing his wallet when she bagged his groceries at a separate location.
• DUI-drugs Aug. 31 at 577 Bankhead Highway, Winder, where personnel at a chemical company were suspicious of a truck driver delivering a tanker trailer. The driver later told police he had taken bath salts the day prior.
• False imprisonment; simple assault-Family Violence Sept. 1 at 832 Arch Tanner Road, Bethlehem, where a domestic dispute occurred involving a man blocking doors preventing his wife from leaving the residence.
• Giving false name. address or birth date to law enforcement officer; hold for other agency Sept. 1 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a man police had previously had several encounters with was seen standing next to a bicycle behind a shopping center.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; speeding Sept. 2 at University Parkway and Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
• Hit and run; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; striking fixed object; improper lane change Sept. 4 at University Parkway and Carl-Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident occurred and the at-fault driver fled from the scene after talking to police.
• Driving without a valid license Sept. 2 at Dooley Town Road and Hwy. 211 NE, Statham, where a vehicle accident without injuries occurred.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Sept. 2 at 973 Mulberry Trail, Winder, where a woman shoved her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Sept. 2 at 10 Tanner’s Bridge Road, Bethlehem, where a man struck a woman in the mouth during a domestic dispute.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe) Sept. 2 at Royal Oaks Drive and Bowman Mill Road NE, Winder, where a juvenile reported their father was driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the car.
• Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than1 oz.; drugs to be kept in original container; following too closely; possession of more than one valid driver’s license Sept. 3 at Patrick Mill Road SW and University Parkway, Winder, where a vehicle accident with a complaint of injuries occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor Sept. 4 at 10 Patrick Mill Road SW A, Winder, where a man stole an energy drink from a store.
• Failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; fleeing/attempting to elude police; wearing of headsets or headphones that impairs hearing/vision Sept. 4 at Jefferson Hwy. and Pleasant Hill Church Road NE, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid driver’s license Sept. 4 at University Parkway and Patrick Mill Road SW, Auburn, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; driving on wrong side of road; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Sept. 5 at Hwy. 211 NE and Finch Road, Winder, where an officer observed a truck run off the road and strike a tree.
• Possession of methamphetamine; violation of probation-misdemeanor Sept. 5 at Patrick Mill Road SW/ Carl-Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine Sept. 6 at 529 Patrick Mill Road, Winder, where a suspicious woman was reported.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Sept. 6 at Rockwell Church Road NE and Dogwood Trail, Winder, where a single-vehicle accident occurred.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Sept. 6 at Jackson Trail Road, Winder, where a vehicle pursuit occurred.
• Driving without a valid license; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to obey traffic control device Sept. 7 at Hog Mountain Road and Golf Course Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz, speeding Sept. 7 at University Parkway and Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence Sept. 7 at Kilcrease Road, Auburn, where a woman was hit in the head by her boyfriend while she was operating a vehicle and then refused her demands for him to exit the vehicle.
• Battery-Family Violence Sept. 7 at Hwy. 211 and Dooley Town Road, Statham, where a man and woman were in a physical altercation on the side of the road with the woman identified as the aggressor.
