Auburn approved the following items during its business meeting Thursday, Aug. 4:
• Approval of a contract with Heavy Constructors in the amount of $16,035,000 to build the city's new drinking water treatment facility. The project is due for completion by March 2024.
• Approval of Sunbelt Builders, Inc. for pre-construction and design services for the Auburn Tennis and Pickle Ball Courts Complex in the amount of $87,150, which will be funded by SPLOST dollars.
• The proclamation of the month of October as Paint Gwinnett Pink Month. The Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation asked each member city in Gwinnett to issue a proclamation meeting declaring October as Paint Gwinnett Pink Month to recognize the city's commitment to breast cancer awareness. The Paint Gwinnett Pink is a 5K run and walk to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those lost to cancer and provide hope for the future. The signature fundraising event of Northside-Gwinnett and Northside-Duluth will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Coolray Field. Each dollar raised at event stays within the county and is used to help fund tomosynthesis 3D mammography, a cutting edge image technology that allows healthcare professionals greater visibility of breast structures and possible cancers with 15% fewer false alarms.
The city also held a budget workshop meeting following its business meeting, where it discussed the following budget items: legislative council, executive mayor, elections, financial administration, law, information technology, municipal court, police, special events, parks and leisure, library, planning and zoning, code enforcement, downtown development and Main Street.
