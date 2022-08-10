Auburn Courts Complex coming soon

Auburn approved the following items during its business meeting Thursday, Aug. 4:

• Approval of a contract with Heavy Constructors in the amount of $16,035,000 to build the city's new drinking water treatment facility. The project is due for completion by March 2024.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.