Terry England Day proclaimed in Auburn

The City of Auburn honored State Representative Terry England during its meeting May 19 after Mayor Linda Blechinger proclaimed May 5, 2022 as Terry England Day in the City of Auburn. The city recognized his service to the citizens of Auburn, Barrow County and the state of Georgia in the Georgia House of Representatives, where he held office since 2005.
During his time at the state capitol, England sponsored many bills that directly affected Auburn's children, including transitioning a pilot program for elementary agricultural education into a permanent program and supporting the local FFA chapter.
He was also instrumental in the funding to build the Auburn Public Library and its recent library addition.
England also helped coordinate the City of Auburn and Community Development Block Grant for funds to rehabilitate the old R&R building into what is now the Perry Rainey Center.
He also advocated for projects that affect all citizens, including road issues and the city's plan to become an interdependent water provider.
"It has been a real honor to work side by side with you. You did an excellent, excellent job," Blechinger said to England while presenting him with the proclamation.
"It has been an honor of a lifetime," England said of his years as state representative.
"Auburn is home and it always will be," he said.
