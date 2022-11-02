The Rock Solid Distillery's future hinges on a number of factors, including the outcome of ongoing litigation between the business owners and the property owners of the building it operated out of, as well as the city's approval of its alcohol permit. It's the lease agreement, however, that is at the center of the longstanding feud and remains a contested issue between all parties involved.
The lease agreement between Billy Stonewall "Stone" Birt and Robert Maxwell was signed June 3, 2019 for the building located at 24 Woodlawn Avenue in Winder, which Maxwell is listed as the landlord and Stone as the tenant. In the 40-year lease agreement, “work and effort” is listed as the method of paying rent.
General contributions were included in the lease, which shows Stone and his wife contributing a combined $275,000 in addition to time, work and effort. Stone also contributed all equipment and materials needed to remodel the building, according to the lease.
According to the lease, Shane Maxwell, the son of Robert Maxwell, contributed personal loans totaling $25,000, including $100 per week he gave to Birt II in gas to fuel a tool body work truck valued at about $25,000.
Robert Maxwell is listed to have contributed $3,500 in cash in addition to leasing his building, which he previously used as a pants factory, to Birt II until 2060, for use as the location of Rock Solid Distillery.
Finally, Billy Stonewall "Stoney" Birt is listed to have contributed a total of $300,000 for the demolition and renovation of the building.
Other terms of the lease agreement assign Maxwell as the responsible party for trash disposal and Stone as responsible for electricity, water and sewer, gas, phone, cable and internet. It places the financial responsibility of maintaining the property and its general upkeep on Stone using the profits brought in by the distillery.
After several years of being in business, however, the Rock Solid Distillery was shut down in Jan. 2022, when its alcoholic beverage license renewal application was denied by Winder city administrator Mandi Cody. The denial came in the midst of several incidences reported to police that occurred between Stone, Stoney, several members of the Maxwell family and other parties while the distillery was in business.
In the Jan. 5, 2022 letter addressed to Miller B Twist Productions, LLC. doing business as the Rock Solid Distillery, Cody provided four reasons as grounds for the denial. Cody’s denial letter also served as a notice to immediately cease and desist notice all alcohol- related production and sales at the distillery.
First, Cody references the applicant eligibility section of Winder’s Code of Ordinances, which she said requires the person in charge of daily operations to be a resident of the City of Winder.
However, this requirement has been challenged as the specific section referenced (3-3-2), only requires the applicant to “provide the location and description of the premises or place of business which is to be operated under such license.”
The second reason Cody provided for denying the application was missing documentation of the Limited Liability Company (LLC), specifically, it failed to identify “all persons entitled to share in the profits of Miller B Twist Productions and/or Rock Solid Distillery.”
The third grounds provided for the denial was due to the application not identifying Maxwell as an applicant or interested party, nor was a lease provided with the application.
The fourth and final grounds for denial stem from inconsistencies in the dates provided with the oaths throughout the license application. On the application, Birt II filled out the first page Dec. 22, 2021, and dated it as such, then recycled the second page from the previous year’s application, which was dated Nov, 16, 2020 as all information required remained relevant in 2021. Finally, the oath on the final page is dated Dec. 22, 2021, but it wasn’t notarized until Dec. 28.
The distillery has resubmitted its application to the city addressing these issues, however, the city has since updated its Code of Ordinances in a few areas, including three sections of its third chapter on alcoholic beverages, all of which are applicable to the distillery: Application-investigation/fingerprints, denial or revocation and renewals.
The changes, which were made in May 2022, transfer the authority to approve or deny alcohol permits from council to the city administrator. The city has also added several conditions that each application is subject to regarding general regulations, fees and timelines.
An application recently submitted to the city currently awaits a response. Meanwhile, a court order has the building locked down with neither of the parties involved permitted entry.
