The Oasis is a new connection center located at the Wimberly Center, which aims to serve the community by providing a gathering space where everyone feels welcome and has the opportunity to experience true transformation in their hearts and lives.
The public is invited to join for coffee, to meet new friends and build meaningful relationships with others through workshops, classes, community groups and more.
Sponsored by Winder First Baptist Church, The Oasis partners with the resident nonprofits at Wimberly Center, as well as other churches, ministries and organizations in Barrow County and the surrounding areas.
The Oasis is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of the things The Oasis will offer the community include:
• Fostering relationships and resources through coffee and conversations, prayer ministry, resource referrals and nonprofit support.
• Workshops and classes will also be provided, which will include crafts and hobbies, life skills, business entrepreneurship and health and fitness.
• Community groups including bible studies, book discussions, support groups and shared interests groups
• Opportunities to participate in life coaching, mentoring, discipleship and training.
The following events are featured on The Oasis calendar for the coming weeks following its grand opening:
• Coffee Connection - Sept. 20, 9 – 10 a.m.
• Handmade Greeting Cards - Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 12. p.m.
• Community Connection: Meeting Our Wimberly Center Neighbors - Sept. 20, 1-2 p.m.
• Coffee and Coloring Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-12 pm. And Sept. 29 1-3 p.m. Take a break from your week with relaxing adult coloring over coffee.
• Beauty for Ashes - Sept. 29 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Ladies, join for a weekly time of connecting with God and other women.
Facilitator: Brandy Verner.
• Budget Friendly Eating Out Thursday, Sept .29 at 12-1 p.m. Learn great tips and tricks for eating out on a budget from a local expert. Facilitator: Wendy Koonce
The Oasis is located inside the Wimberly Center, located at 163 MLK Jr. Drive in Winder.
