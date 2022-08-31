LOST negotiations - graphic

Barrow County and its municipalities will go into mediation over the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds as the negotiations period ended Aug. 28 with no agreement reached.

In early August, the City of Winder abandoned its participation in LOST negotiations after attending the first two negotiation meetings with the county and other cities June 29 and July 14.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.