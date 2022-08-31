Barrow County and its municipalities will go into mediation over the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds as the negotiations period ended Aug. 28 with no agreement reached.
In early August, the City of Winder abandoned its participation in LOST negotiations after attending the first two negotiation meetings with the county and other cities June 29 and July 14.
At the city's Aug. 2 council meeting, a resolution was passed following an executive session, which calls upon the county to base the new LOST agreement on eight criteria set forth by the Georgia General Assembly, rather than basing it solely on population. The city also called on the county to agree to other terms involving water districts, use of its enterprise funds and putting a T-SPLOST referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. The city's resolution also calls for the end of ongoing service delivery strategy (SDS) litigation with the county.
Prior to the passage of Winder's resolution, the county and other cities had already agreed to negotiate LOST distribution based on the eight criteria during the first negotiation meeting July 21, which was attended by Winder city administrator Mandi Cody, assistant city administrator Roger Wilhelm and city council members Sonny Morris and Jimmy Terrell.
Immediately following the July 21 meeting, the county enlisted the help of Phil Sutton of Sutton Consulting, LLC., in evaluating the 2022 LOST using the eight criteria.
In an email to the county Aug. 3, Cody advised the county and city leaders that the City of Winder will no longer participate in LOST negotiations "until and unless such time as Barrow County meets the terms of the resolution."
"I hope that Winder’s leadership will reconsider your position on participating in the LOST negotiations and join us for discussions in these remaining meetings, " said Barrow County operations manager Billy Pittard in response to Cody's email.
"We welcome and encourage participation from all cities based on the eight criteria that Winder recommended and we all agreed to," said Pittard.
LOST negotiations continued as scheduled among the other municipalities and county through August, with only councilman Terrell in attendance from Winder. Terrell abstained from the council's vote to pass the resolution Aug. 2, as he believed it was premature and didn't want to risk the possibility of losing LOST dollars should the county not agree to its terms.
A final attempt to negotiate with Winder city officials was made by Pittard, on behalf of the county, Aug. 16, when he advised Winder Mayor David Maynard of the final two negotiation meetings scheduled before the negotiation period respired Aug. 28.
In response, Maynard said it was his understanding that those representing the county at the first two LOST meetings were only willing to discuss population as criterion for dividing potential LOST proceeds.
"The county representatives further stated that they had no authority to negotiate in any other way regarding LOST," said Maynard, who didn’t actually attend a LOST negotiation meeting himself.
Maynard told Pittard his email and the called meetings "feel like some kind of charade,” adding that, “we all know there is no LOST without the City of Winder.
Maynard said the county agreed to consider the other criteria only after the city had entered into a binding resolution.
"At this point, no one representing the City has authority to negotiate LOST contrary to the Resolution, the city is bound by it," said Maynard.
"If the county wishes to make a meaningful offer, then I respectfully suggest that they do so in a formal, binding manner similar to what the city has done. Based on past experience it will be impossible for the council to seriously consider any offer from the county that is non-binding on them."
According to Pittard, the county had already agreed to base LOST distribution on the eight criteria, and enlisted in the professional services of Sutton to do so, before the city entered itself into a binding resolution.
"So, the city's choice has nothing to do with the county's willingness, or alleged lack thereof, to negotiations based on the eight criteria," said Pittard to Maynard, "If the presence of a 'charade' exists, as you suggested, it has clearly not been initiated by the county."
RAMIFICATIONS WITHOUT LOST AGREEMENT
Since Winder controls more than 50% of the incorporated city's populations in Barrow County, the city is required to sign the LOST agreement with the county.
If no LOST agreement is reached by Dec. 31, there will be no LOST funds countywide, which could translate to dramatically higher property taxes.
In the absence of LOST, the average home valued at roughly $300,000 in unincorporated Barrow County would see a $479 increase in property taxes, representing a 3.97 millage increase, according to county officials.
The following are the total projected millage rate and property tax increases that would be needed if LOST dollars disappear:
Auburn: 13.6 mils / $1,578
Bethlehem: 8.14 mils/ $1,016
Carl: 6.025 mils/ $727
Statham: 12.428 mils/ $1,501
Winder: 10.918 mils/$1,318
