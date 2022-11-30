Junior guard Johnny Dickinson led Bethlehem Christian (BCA) in scoring as a sophomore, pouring in 19 points per contest as a lethal scoring threat each night.
Even as a leader though, Dickinson isn’t one of the loud-mouth players who dominates the court both with his game and his voice. Rather, he’s one of those players who leads by example and the others naturally follow that.
“Johnny's like a silent assassin,” second-year head coach Rusty Watson said. “He's not a super vocal guy, but he leads us by effort and hard work. That’s just what he does, and that's what he really brings to the table leadership-wise.”
Dickinson’s silent leadership comes with a loud offensive presence on the court. Specifically, Watson relies on Dickinson’s shooting ability to open up the floor for the Knights’ schemes on that side of the floor.
“Fundamentally wise, he's probably the best shooter in this county,” Watson said. “I would put him up against anybody shooting-wise. He's just got a really quick smooth jump shot.”
Dickinson can score in additional ways, stemming from the threat of his shooting stroke. He can score it at all three levels, and he does it consistently.
“Even when guys are guarding him up close, he can get to the rack and make a layup,” Watson said. “If he gets fouled, I've got 100% confidence he’s gonna make the free throw, and I can't say that about a lot of players that I've coached.”
“He's just consistent. I always know what I'm going to get out of Johnny.”
Consistency is something coaches look for the most out of their star players, so Dickinson has been tasked with being one of the go-to players at the end of games. Last season, he hit a buzzer beater against former region rival Westfield, according to Watson, showing his reliability in those moments.
In today’s game, looking the part on the court is important to players, especially those with the consistent scoring ability Dickinson possesses. Players like to draw more attention to themselves for various reasons.
Yet, he doesn’t care about the flashiness aspect of the game.
“He's not a hoorah type of guy,” Watson said. “He doesn't wear any sleeves and doesn't wear any headbands. He walks in with the shoes and the socks, and he goes to work. Then, he leaves the game and the other team doesn't realize that he just dropped 30 points on them. He's just a silent killer.”
All of these qualities are rarely seen out of a player in his sophomore year, which is why Dickinson is slated for a huge season in 2023 as a junior.
“It's funny because we have six seniors – and he's a junior – but he's still one of the leaders on the team,” Watson said. “I think guys look up to him about how hard he works.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.