Junior guard Johnny Dickinson led Bethlehem Christian (BCA) in scoring as a sophomore, pouring in 19 points per contest as a lethal scoring threat each night.

Even as a leader though, Dickinson isn’t one of the loud-mouth players who dominates the court both with his game and his voice. Rather, he’s one of those players who leads by example and the others naturally follow that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.