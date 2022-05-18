As the school year comes to an end, registration is open for a number of reputable summer camps around the county. Here's a roundup of camps, including athletic camps and day camps, available throughout summer break:
BRAD AKINS YMCA
Brad Akins YMCA in Winder offers summer and youth athletic camps for kids and teens all summer long. The summer day camp for rising fi
Explorers Camp for rising kindergartners and a Summer Day Camp for rising first graders through rising eighth graders.
The YMCA's Summer Day Camp is a perfect solution to parents looking for a safe, fun and affordable summer experience for their child. Campers are grouped together by grade and their days at camp are filled with fun age-appropriate activities, including include arts and crafts, physical activities, games and daily swim time with lunch and a snack provided each day.
The YMCA hosts an Explorers Camp, which consists of themed-style activities, but is exclusively for rising kindergartners. Limited spots are available.
Explorer Camp and Summer Day Camp will be held from May 31 - July 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost for YMCA members is $115/week and. The cost is $135/week for non-members, plus a a one-time $35 registration fee.
For those unable to afford the regualr weekly fees for summer camp, Brad Akins YMCA is able to offer scholarship applications, which must be filled out and turned in at least two weeks prior to the start of the program.
The YMCA also offers the following summer sports camps, which cover the fundamentals of each sport, incorporating challenging drills and games, as well as teaching young athletes sportsmanship and teamwork.
• Flag Football Camp - June 6-9 (ages 6-13):All the fun of football without the contact. Run plays and pull flags while learning functional agility.
• Tumbling Camp - June 6-9 (ages 6-13): Increase coordination and flexibility in our tumbling camp while learning cartwheels, round-offs and more!
• Soccer Camp - June 13-16 (ages 6-13): Learn fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing, throw-ins and shooting.
• Basketball Camp - June 27-30 (ages 6-13): Learn fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting.
• Backyard Games - July 11-14 (ages 6-14): Field day games like kickball, whiffle ball, sack races, tug of war and much more. Last day of the week will be all about water.
• Soccer Camp - July 18-21(ages 6-13):
Learn fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing, throw-ins and shooting. New drills and games will be introduced for the second week of summer soccer camp.
• Martial Arts Camp - July 25-28 (Ages 6-13):
Learn focus, discipline and self-defense in the art of jujitsu.
Sports camps are held Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members.
For more information, contact David at davidb@gapiedmontymca.org
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF WINDER-BARROW COUNTY
Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County offers free summer camp exclusively for students attending Barrow County Schools as rising first-graders through rising sixth-graders.
Camp dates are Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Camp slots are limited. The free summer camp classes for rising 2nd, 3rd and 5th graders are full. All applicants for those age groups will be placed on a waiting list.
However, limited spaces are available for the extended, fee-based camps for those grade levels.
Extended summer camp will be held Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 22. The fee per child is $150 and the family rate is $150 for the first child, $125 for the second child and $50 for each additional child. Participants must be brother(s) and sister(s) who live in the same household in order for the family rate to apply.
Teen Summer Camp is Monday, June 6 through Friday, July 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is for rising 7th-12th graders. The fee for the entire summer is $100 per teen and the family rate is $100 for the first teen, $75 for second teen and $50 for each additional teen. Camp slots are limited.
Lunch is included with all free and fee-based camps.
To register, visit winderbarrowbgc.com.
WINDER-BARROW COMMUNITY THEATER YOUTH CAMP
Winder-Barrow Community Theatre Youth Camp will be held for June 6-10 and July 18-22.
Children ages 5 to 15 can attend. The cost is $50 per week. Campers will be grouped by age, with children ages 5 to 9 attending in the mornings and children ages 10 to 15 attending in the afternoons.
Registration opened May 1 and classes will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. If the class fills up, a waiting list will be created.
The June camp registration must be received by June 1. The July camp registration must be received by July 10.
Register online at winderbarrowtheatre.org/childrens/playhouse
LEVEL UP YOUTH SPORTS CAMP
Martial arts, dance, tumbling, outdoor sports, educational lessons, arts and crafts and more for ages 5-12.
Online registration is available at https://www.barrowsummercamp.com.
APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL YOUTH ATHLETIC CAMPS
BASKETBALL CAMP: June 6-8 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75 per child. The camp is instructed Coach Tyler Rowland, Emerson McClung and Bill Batson.
FOOTBALL CAMP: The "Champions Building Champions" Youth Football Camp is June 15-17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AHS football field and is instructed by AHS football coaching staff and special instructors. The camp is designed for rising first-graders through rising eighth-graders. Cost is $55 per child and $35 for each additional sibling. Football cleats and tennis shoes are needed, depending on weather conditions. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and a snack. Register by June 1.
Campers will learn the fundamentals on all three sides of the football (offense, defense, and special teams). Each day will begin with stretching and speed drills. Campers will be divided according to age and ability to work in groups with each position coach to promote sportsmanship and fair competition. Each day will end with a competition. For more information, contact AHS head football coach Tony Lotti at tony.lotti@barrow.k12.ga.us.
WINDER-BARROW HIGH SCHOOL YOUTH ATHLETIC CAMPS
BASKETBALL KIDDIE CAMP: June 27 - June 29 at WBHS gym. For rising second-graders through rising seventh-graders.
BULLDOGG YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-28 at WBHS football field fro 6 to 8 p.m. For rising first-graders through rising eighth-graders. Cost is $50 per camper, plus $35 for each additional sibling. Football cleats and tennis shoes are needed, depending on weather conditions. Each day will begin with stretching and speed drills. Campers will then be divided according to age and ability to work in groups with each position coach to promote sportsmanship and fair competition. Each day will end in competition. Contact David Garrett at rondal.garrett@barrow.k12.ga.us or Sean White at sean.white@barrow.k12.ga.us.
FUTURE CHEER DOGG CAMP: Hosted by the WBHS sideline cheerleaders. June 13-15 at 9 a.m. to noon at the WBHS gym. For ages 4-12. Cost is $50 per cheerleader. Camp will include cheers/chants, dance, jumps, tumbling and basic stunts. Monday is Winder-Barrow spirit day, Tuesday is tie-dye and crazy sock day. On Wednesday, June 15, campers fill wear camp shirts provided earlier in the week and perform a routine learned at camp for parents and family from 11 a.m. to noon. Snack and drink are provided daily at 10:15 a.m. Registration forms are available online at cheerdoggs.weebly.com. Contact Coach Trammell at lauren.trammel@barrow.k12.ga.us with questions.
STEM + ARTS SUMMER CAMP
ArtsNow and Arts Innovation Magnet are partnering for a fun STEM + Arts Summer Camp June 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for rising second graders through rising eighth graders. The cost is $150 per student. Students will engage in music, dance, theater, art and STEM. Space is limited. Lunch will not be provided. For more information, contact Ashley Bailey at ashley.bailey@barrow.k12.ga.us.
BASA
Volleyball and Soccer Camp: May 31- June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For ages 8-13. Cost is $40 for a half day or $75 for a full day. For more information, contact paul.thornton@barrow.k12.ga.us or david.rows@barrow.k12.ga.us
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
ATHLETIC CAMPS
Open to all rising first-graders through rising eighth-graders of all skill levels.
FOOTBALL: June 4-6 from 9 a.m. - noon. Cost: $100/child.
BASKETBALL: June 11- 15 from 1-4 p.m. Cost: $150/child. The Skills Factory will be back for a second year to teach camp.
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: June 18 -20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost: $100/child.
The football and baseball/softball camps will be directed by BCA varsity coaches and players.
Each camp will include a t-shirt for each camper.
Students are free to register for one or all of the camps. Register online at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/BethlehemChristianAcademy?orglink=camps-
Contact Coach Tim Wood with any questions or concerns at twood@bcamail.org
ACADEMIC CAMPS
STEM - June 25-28 from 8 a.m. - noon. Cost: $145 per child ($160 per child after May 25). For rising third-graders through rising sixth-graders.
SCULPTURE: June 11-13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost: $110 per child. For rising second-graders through rising seventh-graders.
MATH: June 18-21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $110 per child. For rising third-graders through rising fifth-graders.
PERFORMING ARTS: July 9-13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost ia $110. For rising second-graders thorough rising seventh-graders.
BARROW 4-H CAMPS
Cloverleaf Camp: June 20 - June 24 at Burton 4-H center
Junior Camp: July 11 - July 15 held at Jekyll 4-H center
Wilderness Challenge Camp: July 4- July 8 at Wahsega 4-H Center
Senior Camp: July 4 - July 8 t Rock Eagle 4-H center
Senior Extreme Camp: June 6- June 10 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center
CAMP TWIN LAKES AT CAMP WILL-A-WAY
Camps for kids with serious illnesses, disabilities or other challenges. This summer at Camp Will-A-Way will feature Camp Strong4Life for lifestyle and weight management, Camp OO-U-LA for kids who have experienced a burn injury, Camp New Hope for kids with sickle cell disease, Camp Big Heart and Camp ESP for kids with developmental disabilities, Camp AcheAway for kids with juvenile arthritis and related diseases, Camp Dove for kids who are deaf or hard of hearing, Camp High Five for kids affected by HIV, Camp Journey for kids with autism and so much more. For more information, call 770-867-6123.
SUMMER DAYS AT FORT YARGO
Day camps for various age groups featuring four days of camp where kids will learn about wilderness survival, interact with native wildlife, play games and spend time with their peers. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt. Sponsored by Friends of Fort Yargo and presented by Earthen Excursions. For more information, call 678-963-8891.
LEADING EDGE GYMNASTICS ACADEMY
A week full of gymnastics, games, activities and crafts based on the theme of the week. Campers will start their day rotating through all four gymnastics events, and will participate in a snack and themed craft daily. Full day campers will bring their own lunch and finish their day with obstacles courses, games and the foam pit.
Camp dates and themes:
June 6 - 10 - Beach Week
June 13- 17 - Disney Week
June 20- 24 - Space-Light Year Week
June 27 - July 1 - Safari Week
July 11 - July 15 - Minions Week
July 18- 22 - Super Heroes Week/ LEGA Cheer Camp
July 25 - 29 - Nerf Games Week/ Boys Only
COST:
Full-Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - $325 per week
Half-Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - $225 per week
Extended Day from 3- 5 p.m. - additional $100 per week
DISCOUNTS:
LEGA students: currently enrolled LEGA students will receive $25 off camp tuition
Teachers: show your school ID to receive 15 percent off each camper's tuition
Multi-Child: families receive 15 percent off for each additional child registered for camp.
Discounts are only valid on full-week camps and will not be combined, the discount that gives the best price will be used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.