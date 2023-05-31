As the school year comes to an end, registration is open for a number of reputable summer camps around the county. Here’s a roundup of camps, including athletic camps and day camps, available throughout summer break:
APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL YOUTH ATHLETIC CAMPS
Baseball Camp: AHS’ baseball program is hosting its annual kids camp on June 7-9 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is an opportunity for youth to learn how to be an Apalachee Wildcat by focusing on the fundamentals of baseball and the fundamentals of fun. The cost is $75 per child. The camp is designed for rising first graders through rising eighth graders. It is advised that the students bring gloves, cleats, tennis shoes, a bat, a helmet and a water bottle. All kids camp attendees will receive a camp T-shirt and a free VIP pass ($25 Value) to Family Fun Day on Friday, June 9th. For more information, contact head coach Kyle Bailey at michael.bailey@barrow.k12.ga.us. Online registration is available at https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/32882.
Basketball Camp: The basketball camp is taking place June 26-28 from 9 a.m. to noon, providing youth the opportunity to improve their basketball skills to the next level. The price is $75 per child. Boys from ages 5-13 are invited to attend. The 2023-24 Wildcats will serve as guest coaches for the camp. For more information, contact head coach Ty Rowland at tyler.rowland@barrow.k12.ga.us. Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/AHSYouth.
Cheerleading Kiddie Camp: July 11-13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The camp will consist of cheers, chants, stunts, tumbling, games and more. The cost is $65 per child. Youth from ages 5-12 are invited to attend. For more information, contact katie.hicks@barrow.k12.ga.us. Online registration is available at bit.ly/CheerCatsKidsCamp.
Football Camp: The 2023 Apalachee Wildcat Football Youth Camp will be taking place July 11-13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the AHS football field and is instructed by AHS football coaching staff. The camp is designed for rising first graders through rising eighth graders. The Cost is $60 per child and $35 for each additional sibling. Football cleats and running shoes are needed, depending on weather conditions. The campers will receive hydration and a snack daily and a T-shirt. The Apalachee Wildcat Football camp will instruct campers in the fundamentals on all three phases of the game. Each day will consist of warm-up and speed and/or agility drills followed by drills run by the coaching staff. Each camper will be divided according to age/ability to work in groups for fundamental and team time. Each day will end with a competition that will promote sportsmanship and character. For more information, contact AHS head football coach Mike Hancock at robert.hancock@barrow.k12.ga.us or assistant head coach Matthew Bradley at matthew.bradley@barrow.k12.ga.us.
Softball Camp: June 5-7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the AHS softball field. The camp provides an opportunity for youth to learn the fundamentals and fun of softball from the Apalachee softball team. The cost is $75 per camper. The camp is designed for rising first graders through rising eighth graders. Campers are advised to bring gloves, cleats, tennis shoes, a bat, a helmet and a water bottle. For more information, contact coach Turner at brooke.turner@barrow.k12.ga.us. Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/Z8JK923V.
Softball Camp: July 10-12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the AHS gymnasium. Apalachee's varsity volleyball team will be working with players to teach, or help develop, the basic volleyball skills: passing, setting, hitting, and serving. The cost is $65 per camper and includes a T-shirt. Youth ages 8-13 are invited to attend. Online registration is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe-j-gMn56_jielfaT4C0JBGZ8ysIbi5f4r8vkj7pINtEYCqQ/viewform.
Youth Clinic: June 14 from 5:15-7:30 p.m. – 5:15-6:15 p.m. basketball and 6:30-7:30 p.m. football – at Apalachee. The clinic is free of charge and all boys ages 5-13 are invited to attend. For more information, contact head basketball coach Ty Rowland at tyler.rowland@barrow.k12.ga.us or head football coach Mike Hancock at robert.hancock@barrow.k12.ga.us.
WINDER-BARROW HIGH SCHOOL YOUTH ATHLETIC CAMPS
Basketball Youth Camp: June 26-28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the WBHS gymnasium. Campers will have the opportunity to have fun and develop skills such as dribbling, shooting, passing, overall basketball IQ and more. The cost is $60 for the first child and $30 for additional siblings. The camp is designed for rising second-graders through rising seventh-graders boys and girls. For more information, contact head girls coach Kimberly Garren at kimberly.garren@barrow.k12.ga.us or head boys coach Travis McDaniel at steven.mcdaniel@barrow.k12.ga.us. Online registration is available at hoopdoggs.com/kiddie-camp/.
Future Cheer Dogg Camp: July 11-13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the WBHS gymnasium. The cost is $50 per child, which includes a T-shirt. A 50%-off discount is available for all Barrow County employees who show their badge at check-in. Youth from ages 4-12 are invited to attend.
Softball Kiddie Camp: July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $70 per child, which includes a T-shirt.
Matdogg Wrestling Camp: June 5-7 from 6-7:30 p.m. The camp is free for all rising K-9 students. For more information, contact coach Garrett at rondal.garrett@barrow.k12.ga.us.
BASA VOLLEYBALL AND SOCCER CAMP
The camp will take place at BASA May 30-June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m – soccer from 9 a.m. to noon and volleyball from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $60 for the half-day and $100 for the full day. Any boy or girl from the ages 8-12 is invited to attend.
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ATHLETIC CAMPS
BCA’s athletic camps are open to everyone in the community and are a great way to keep your child active during the summer. The camps are set up to challenge young athletes to better prepare them for a future in competitive athletics by focusing on fundamentals. Camps are led by school coaches and varsity athletes. Everyone should bring their own water bottle and no tank tops are permitted. The cost is $125 per camp. Any questions regarding sports camps should be directed to Karen Carlyle via email at kcarlyle@bcamail.org
WEEK 1 CAMPS (JUNE 12-15)
K-8th Softball (9am-12pm)
4th-8th Volleyball (12:30pm-3:30pm)
WEEK 2 CAMPS (JUNE 19-22)
K-7th Cheer (9am-12pm)
K-8th Football (9am-12pm)
K-3rd Basketball (12:30pm-3:30pm)
WEEK 3 CAMPS (JUNE 26-29)
4th-8th Baseball (9am-12pm)
4th-8th Basketball (12:30pm-3:30pm)
WEEK 4 CAMPS (JULY 10-13)
K-8th Soccer (9am-12pm)
WEEK 5 CAMPS (JULY 17-20)
K-3rd Baseball (9am-12pm)
WEEK 6 CAMPS (JULY 24-27)
K-8th Tennis (9am-12pm)
COACH PALMER’S MVP SCHOOL OF SPORTS
Summer Basketball Camp: The MVP School of Sports is hosting summer basketball camps this summer at the Barrow County Rec. The first session takes place Monday, June 19 - Thursday, June 22. The second session takes place Monday, June 26 - Thursday, June 29. The sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $150 per session. The camps are designed for boys and girls that are rising third graders through eighth graders. There is a maximum of 40 campers per session, so register early. For more information, contact coach Palmer at 706-372-9003 or at mvpschoolofsports@gmail.com. Online registration is available at mvpschoolofsports.com/summer-camps/.
All Sport Camp: June 12-15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barrow Rec turf field. The camp will include soccer, flag football, ultimate frisbee, wiffle ball, capture the flag and kickball. The cost is $150 per camper. The camps are designed for boys and girls that are rising third graders through eighth graders. For more information, contact coach Palmer at 706-372-9003 or at mvpschoolofsports@gmail.com. Online registration is available at mvpschoolofsports.com/summer-camps/.
LEADING EDGE GYMNASTICS ACADEMY
A week full of gymnastics, games, activities and crafts based on the theme of the week. Campers will start their day rotating through all four gymnastics events, and will participate in a snack and themed craft daily. Full day campers will bring their own lunch and finish their day with obstacles courses, games and the foam pit.
Camp dates and themes
June 5-9 - Beach Week
June 12-16 - Disney Week
June 19-23 - Space Week
June 26-30 - Safari Week
July 10-14 - Minions Week
July 17-21 - Super Heroes Week
July 24-28 - Nerf Games Week
Camp Pricing:
Full-Day from 9:00am - 3:00pm - $375 per week
Half-Day from 9:00am - 12:00pm - $250 per week
Extended Day from 3:00pm - 5:00pm - additional $100 per week
Deposit: $50 + camp fee must be paid in full prior to camp start
DISCOUNTS:
LEGA Students: currently enrolled LEGA students will receive $25 off camp tuition
Teachers: show your school ID to receive 15% off each camper's tuition
Multi-Child: families receive 15% off for each additional child registered for camp
Note: discounts are only valid on full-week camps and will not be combined, we will use the discount that gives you the best price
BRAD AKINS YMCA
Brad Akins YMCA in Winder offers summer and youth athletic camps for kids and teens all summer long.
The YMCA encourages all skill levels to attend its camps, as they cover the fundamentals of each sport while also incorporating challenging drills and games. In their sports camps, the instructors teach sportsmanship and teamwork in addition to the skills of each individual sport.
Sports camps are held Monday through Thursday from 9-11 a.m. The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members.
The YMCA also offers the following summer sports camps, which cover the fundamentals of each sport, incorporating challenging drills and games, as well as teaching young athletes sportsmanship and teamwork.
Flag Football Camp: June 5-8 (Ages 6-12). All the fun of football without the contact. Run plays and pull flags while learning functional agility in this great American sport.
Tumbling Camp: June 5-8 (Ages 6-12). Increase coordination and flexibility in our tumbling camp while learning cartwheels, round-offs and more.
Soccer Camp: June 12-15 (Ages 6-12). Learn fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing, throw-ins and shooting. Be a part of a team during small sided games and drills.
Pickleball/Tennis Camp: June 19-22 (Ages 6-12). Improve hand-eye coordination in our tennis and pickleball camp! While tennis is a classic, adding pickleball increases the fun!
Basketball Camp: June 26-29 (Ages 6-12). Learn fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting. Be a part of a team during small sided games and drills.
Backyard Games: July 10-13 (Ages 6-12). Have fun with your friends playing field day games like kickball, wiffle ball, sack races, tug of war and much more. Last day of the week will be all about water.
Martial Arts Camp: July 17-20 (Ages 6-12). Learn focus, discipline and self-defense in the art of juijitsu.
Golf Camp: July 17-20 (Ages 6-12). Campers will have the chance to put, chip and drive in this year's newest sports camp!
Soccer Camp: July 24-27 (Ages 6-12). Learn fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing, throw-ins and shooting. Be a part of a team during small sided games and drills. New drills and games will be introduced for this second week of summer soccer camp!
For more information, contact David at davidb@gapiedmontymca.org
LEVEL UP YOUTH SPORTS CAMP
Martial arts, dance, tumbling, outdoor sports, educational lessons, arts and crafts
and more for ages 5-12. Online registration is available at https://www.barrowsummercamp.com.
