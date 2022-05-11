Barrow Science and Art Academy's varsity boys' soccer has three of their varsity boys’ soccer players chosen as all-region players.
Gavin McIntyre and Noah Norris are both team captains and Geo Munoz is the assistant captain.
McIntyre has 74 steals in the season and is known as the "concrete of the team."
McIntyre, according to head coach Michael Coburn, "is our number one captain."
“You remove him, and everything changes on the team. He is probably the most stable chess piece.”
“He's also the most calming person on our team. When things get a little bit crazy, as a captain, he decides, ‘I'm stepping up and we're finishing this,’” said Coburn.
“We had to get over each other's egos and learn to work together instead of against each other,” McIntyre said. “I think we definitely learned a lot more from this year than we did last year.”
Also a team captain with McIntyre, Norris scored 14 goals and four assists over the season and is known as "the speedster."
“Noah is extremely fast; explosion speed.” said Coburn. “As a striker he learned how to shoot so he's become a really good finisher.”
“We put a lot of pressure on Noah," said Coburn, adding that he would put Noah on an "island by himself", told him to make something happen and "a lot of time he did," so Coburn.
“Most of the time he was beating two or three people by himself," he said.
“I try to be a leader," Norris said.
"Sometimes we bump heads but I think for the most part we worked well together,” he admits.
As the assistant captain, Munoz not only scored 15 points with nine assists overall this season, he ended a game by scoring four goals within five minutes. T
his is his first year playing soccer and he was the leading scorer on his team, third leading scorer in the region and tied for second place with leading assists in the region. All during his Freshman year.
“In the games where Gio had a good game, we dominated,” Coburn said. “Gio was the one person that would generally be the physicality.”
“He was the person that opposing coaches had to game plan around because if you take him out of the game, then it changes the way we play,” said Coburn.
“The season really made me fall in love with soccer,” said Munoz.
“Just being with this team really made me like the sport more.”
The team has gotten very close with coach Coburn and are very grateful for the time and energy he has put in.
McIntyre said, “He makes coming to school a lot more enjoyable.”
“School would probably be more difficult without him,” Norris said.
“If you need anything, just ask him. He'll be there for you,” said Munoz.
Some great advise given by these boys about how to make the all-region team:
McIntyre says, “Make relationships with everyone because you never know where those people might help you out in the future.”
Norris said, “Work hard and try to be a leader.”
Munoz says, “Keep your head up. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
