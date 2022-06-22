The Auburn Police Department reports the recent arrests of the following individuals:
•Matthew Evan Sutton, 47, Parks Mill Road, Auburn, discharge of a firearm near a highway/street and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•George William Ramsey, 32, Mount Moriah Road, Auburn, warrant arrest.
•Kierra Tyeh Dryden, 22, Wood Chuck Court, Auburn, failure to stop at a stop/yield sign and warrant arrest.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•custody dispute at Ingles, Atlanta Highway, where a Buford woman reported her daughter’s father had not shown up to exchange custody with her.
•theft of services on Goldenrod Lane, where someone had reportedly tampered with a city water meter.
•discharge of a firearm near a highway/street and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Parks Mill Road, where neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.
•criminal trespass on Carl-Cedar Hill Road, where the complainant reported a visitor was not wanting to leave a residence.
•no insurance and warrant arrest on Mount Moriah Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•failure to stop at a stop/yield sign and warrant arrest on Clack Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
