Public hearings will be held by the Barrow County Planning Commission Thursday, Aug. 18 on development proposals recently submitted to the county. This month, the planning board will make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on the following subdivisions proposed along the county's busiest roadways:
- An application to rezone 95 acres at 575 Wall Road from agricultural (AG) to low-density residential (R1) for a single-family residential neighborhood with 832 lots and an amenity area. The property is adjacent to other residential properties and mixed-use developments within the City of Statham and is compatible with the Rural Reserve Character Area where the property is located. County planning and zoning staff recommend approval subject to conditions on landscaping, unit size, exterior finishing and a deceleration lane into the subdivision entrance.
- An application to amend the Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and rezone roughly 74 acres at 1394 Carl Bethlehem Road from AG to medium-density residential (R2) for 147 townhomes. The site plan shows two proposed entrances off Carl-Bethlehem Road. The surrounding area consists of AG, agricultural residential (AR) and R1 uses. County planning staff recommends denial of the request for FLUNM amendment to suburban neighborhood character area and denial of the rezone request to R2, however approval of the rezone to R1 residential is recommended by staff for approval as it's supported by the FLUM. The planning staff's recommendation is subject to four conditions including a 10-foot landscaped buffer to provide visual screening for the full length of the property along Carl-Bethlehem and a 10-foot strip along Carl Bethlehem to be dedicated to the county for additional right-of-way.
- An application seeking to amend to FLUM and rezone roughly 39 acres on Harry McCarty Road from AG to high-density residential (R3) for a townhome community consisting of 210 townhomes, one amenity area and two entrances off Harry McCarty Road. The property is within two FLUM designations including the 316 Innovation Corridor and Rural Neighborhood character areas. The applicant seeks to amend the FLUM so that the entire property is given the 316 Innovation Corridor designation. The adjoining property was recently rezoned to R3 for a townhome community earlier this year. The county planning staff recommends a[approval of the FLUM amendment as the rezone, subject to a list of seven conditions, including a required traffic study, a 10-foot wide landscape buffer along Harry McCarty Road and a minimum square feet of heated gross floor area of 1,800 feet.
