Three residential communities are up for consideration by the Barrow County Planning Commission during its next meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, including two townhome communities and a single-family community proposed in the county's medium-density residential (R-2) zoning district.
The first proposal is a rezone and Future Land Use Map (FLUM) amendment request for 11.29 acres on Patrick Mill Road to accommodate a 53-unit townhome community. The applicant seeks to change the property's character area designation on the FLUM from 316 Commercial Corridor to Suburban Neighborhood and rezone from high-density residential (R-3) to medium-density residential (R-2), with a special use request that would allow for townhomes in the R-2 zoning district.
The concept plan shows a new 1,105-foot road with townhomes accessed from the rear by an additional 2,945-foot alleyway. County planning staff recommends denial of both the FLUM amendment and the rezone and special use request.
The second proposal is for a 52-unit townhome community in an R-2 zoning district. The applicant seeks to rezone about half of a roughly 12.5-acre property at 1192 Loganville Highway from intensive commercial district (C-3) to R-2 with a special use request to allow for townhomes. The remaining 6.48 acres of the property is proposed to remain in the C-3 district for future commercial development. Staff recommends approval of both the rezone and special use request.
A third request to rezone into the R-2 zoning district seeks to accommodate a 43-lot single-family community on Austin Reynolds Rd., which requires a rezone from agricultural (AG) to R-2. Staff recommends approval of the rezone.
The following are other items county planners will make recommendations on during its Oct. 20 meeting:
• A FLUM amendment for roughly 15 acres on Patrick Mill and Carl Bethlehem Roads from rural neighborhood to employment/industrial center and a rezone from agricultural and R-2 to light industrial (M-2) to accommodate a proposed 387,180 square foot warehouse with 68 truck stalls and 198 parking spaces. The concept plan shows the zoning buffer at 25 feet adjacent to residential properties with a fence. Staff recommends approval of the FLUM amendment and rezone.
• Rezone request of one acre to low-density residential (R-1) for a single-family home on Carl Bethlehem Rd.
• Rezone request of 1.31 acres from AG to R-1 and a variance for a remaining 21.85 acre tract lot width.
• Rezone request of roughly 15 acres from agricultural-commercial (AC) to R-1 for four tracts consisting of 4.31 acres and a single 11-acre tract to AG.
• Rezone request of 6.64 acres on Pearl Pentecost from community commercial (C-2) to light industrial (M-1).
• Request to rezone 8.95 acres from AG to R-1 for five lots and a variance for road frontage and lot width.
• Consideration of the update to the Flood Ordinance section of the UDC.
The planners will hold public hearings on each agenda item and make its recommendation to the Board of Commissioners (BOC). The BOC will meet Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Barrow County Historic Courthouse, where it will hold public hearings and vote on the above agenda items.
