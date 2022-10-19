Townhome development - graphic

Three residential communities are up for consideration by the Barrow County Planning Commission during its next meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, including two townhome communities and a single-family community proposed in the county's medium-density residential (R-2) zoning district.

The first proposal is a rezone and Future Land Use Map (FLUM) amendment request for 11.29 acres on Patrick Mill Road to accommodate a 53-unit townhome community. The applicant seeks to change the property's character area designation on the FLUM from 316 Commercial Corridor to Suburban Neighborhood and rezone from high-density residential (R-3) to medium-density residential (R-2), with a special use request that would allow for townhomes in the R-2 zoning district.

Locations

