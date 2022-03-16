Apalachee High School media specialist Todd Cates was named Barrow County School System’s 2022 Library Media Specialist of the Year.
This is Cates' second time receiving this honor, which he previously received in 2020. Cates now moves on to the region level, which is an award BCSS has earned for the past two years.
Georgia Library Media Association (GLMA) and Georgia Association of Instructional Technology (GAIT) co-sponsor the Georgia School Library Media Specialist of the Year award to recognize K-12 library media specialists with dynamic, innovative programs and whose instructional collaborations foster student engagement and achievement.
