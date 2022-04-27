Train Day in Winder is Saturday, April 30 and to celebrate, the Barrow County Historical Society is opening the caboose museum at the Gainesville-Midland #208 steam engine for tours.
Located adjacent to the historic depot on Porter Street, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jim Baughman will be on hand with some of his train memorabilia from his career on the rails. Activities including sidewalk chalk ,painting and hunts for painted rocks will be available for kids and train-related items such as whistles and conductor caps will be on sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.