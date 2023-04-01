Whoo-whoo; chugga-chugga. Get ready for Train Day at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in Winder set for Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Train enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy fun seeing the railroad memorabilia collection of Jim Baughman, trustee with the Barrow County Historical Society and a retired CSX rail man with a career of memories of working on the railroad. He is a good storyteller and has written about his remembrances and also history of railroads of the area.
The caboose museum was made possible decades ago through community support.
Youngsters can enjoy games and activities, including searching for train-themed painted rocks crafted by Trustee Saralyn Pope. Prizes go the winners.
Train Day is generally hosted by the Barrow County Historical Society three times a year, with remaining 2023 dates set for June 10 and Sept. 9. Train-related items will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge but donations are welcome.
The Barrow County Museum, located behind the Barrow County Historic Courthouse, is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers operate the museum. The phone number is 770-307-1183.
