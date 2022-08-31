Train Day at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in Winder is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Train enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy the railroad memorabilia collection of Jim James Baughman, trustee with the Barrow County Historical Society and a retired CSX rail man with a career of memories of working on the railroad.
Baughman is a talented storyteller and has written about his remembrances and also history of railroads of the area.
Special guest for Train Day will be PuRL, Piedmont Regional Library System's Pop Up Rolling Library. It’s fitting for PURL to be in the area near the historic train depot, home to the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, since books and writings about trains will be spotlighted at this Train Day.
The caboose museum was made possible decades ago through community support.
Youngsters can enjoy games and activities, including searching for train-themed painted rocks crafted by Trustee Saralyn Pope. Prizes go the winners. A special project in the planning stages will again involve the community - be on the lookout for a chance to be "all aboard."
Train Day is generally hosted by the Barrow County Historical Society three times a year, in April, June and September. Train-related items will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge but donations are welcome.
The Barrow County Museum, located behind the Barrow County Historic Courthouse, is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers operate the museum. The phone number is 770-307-1183.
