Train Day is Saturday, June 11 at the Gainesville-Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum, located at 6 Porter Street in Winder, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jim Baughman will have railroad memorabilia on display and rocks painted with train-related themes by Saralyn Pope will be hidden throughout the event for young searchers to find.
The Barrow County Museum will also be open, where attendees can learn about the history of Barrow County's dairy industry, which is highlighted in celebration of Dairy Month throughout June.
