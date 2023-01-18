Walking barefoot through soft grass is one of life’s greatest joys; the warmth of the ground, the tickly touch of blades of grass on your feet, toes wriggling free from the confinement of shoes, it is just spectacular. In the summer. In the midst of winter after the combination of below zero temperatures followed by flooding rains it sounds miserable, BUT, if you are looking forward to that summer experience, you may need to prepare your lawn now.
Last year I had a burweed week. Almost everyone that called the office that week wanted to know what to do for “stickers” in the yard that were making playing barefoot in the lawn uncomfortable for kids and pets. Unfortunately, by the time strolling barefoot becomes a joy, it is too late to control burweed. Burweed is a winter weed, and the “sticker” that hurts your foot is the already-developed seed. You can apply herbicide to the plant, but as summer begins its life cycle will end regardless; once the bur is developed though, it is there to pester you until next year. If you had this problem in your lawn last year, treat for burweed now, and kill the plant before the bur develops.
