Trinity Baptist Church of Auburn to host annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Nov. 19.

Trinity Baptist Church of Auburn invites area residents to stop by and receive a free pre-packaged Thanksgiving meal Saturday, Nov. 19. This event is in memory of David Mullinax, who started this project years ago. There will be 1,000 plates given away on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 10 a.m. at the downtown Auburn Pavilion.

