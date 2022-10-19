A Truck or Treat, presented by Myles Wrecker Service, Myles Truck Repair and the City of Auburn, will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1369 4th Ave. in Auburn. Bring the kids to enjoy bounce houses, lots of candy, a costume parade, food vendors and more Halloween fun to be had by all.
