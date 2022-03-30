A mixed-use truck stop is being proposed at the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Doc McLocklin Road in Statham in an effort to provide residents and travelers passing through the city on State Route 316 with more commercial options while sticking to its commitment to a tactful approach to growth.
The City of Statham received the initial application for what's being called the " Statham Truck Stop" last summer and has been in communication with the developer for several months in what has turned into a rezoning and conditional use request.
The city and the developer have discussed changes in utility service and traffic counts among other requirements imposed by the city as the developer attempts to comply with its unique application process, rules and requirements for projects of its size and scope.
According to Statham's planning and development director April Stephens, the developer wasn’t familiar with the city's process and was missing a lot of information in their application, including necessary traffic studies approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
"This is a huge project for Statham on many different levels," said Stephens, "it's a great opportunity for the City of Statham to move in a different direction."
While the project aims to provide more commercial options for the citizens of Statham, Stephens said she's confident that if Statham had an opportunity to serve the community and travelers passing with something similar to what Winder has at the SR 316 corridor, there would be "so much opportunity for growth."
"We'd love to get to provide our citizens with more commercial options."
However, "with great opportunity comes a lot of responsibility," she said. "We want to make sure we do our due diligence."
The proposed project spans over 80 acres, with roughly ten acres designated for the truck stop, six acres for commercial use and the remaining 70 acres for light industrial use and will be located in what is currently vacant land off SR 316, where
The development proposed is considered a Development of Regional Impact (DRI), which are large-scale developments that are likely to have regional effects beyond the local government jurisdiction to which it's located. While DRI's are reviewed by the state, the authority to make the final decision on a proposed development remains with the host government.
After witnessing other small towns like Statham get ahead of themselves in regards to its management of rapid and unprecedented growth, Stephens said "we try to be very careful."
"We're not just going to accept anything."
"We don’t have a lot of land left and while we embrace growth, we're going about it with due diligence," said Stephens, "we just want to be smart."
The DRI was submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs on March 23, where it's currently under review. If the DCA approves the project, the city will bring it before the council for a final decision.
If approved by the council, the Statham Truck Stop is projected to begin construction and be completed in 2023, according to the application.
