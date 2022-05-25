A special-use application to allow for a truck terminal on just over 6.5 acres on Barrow Industrial Parkway and Patrick Mill Road was passed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioner's (BOC) voting session May 10, but not smoothly.
The property is approximately 2,000 feet from the current intersection of State Route (SR) 316 and Patrick Mill Road. The current heavy industrial (M-2) zoning district doesn't allow for truck terminals with a special use permit. However, since both Patrick Mill Road and Barrow industrial Parkway are both truck routes with an Industrial Park, truck terminals and truck parking would be associated with the existing uses, according to the staff report on the application, which recommended approval of the application with conditions.
Staff also noted in its report that the project will require coordination with the Georgia Department of Transportation during design as the state has proposed improvements near the intersection at Barrow Industrial Parkway and Patrick Mill Road with the West Winder Bypass.
A motion to deny the request entirely was made by the BOC chairwoman Pat Graham, however it failed for lack of a second as each of the remaining six commissioners abstained their vote.
Commissioner Alex Ward followed with a motion to approve the request with staff recommendations, as well as additional conditions to not allow food service, fuel service or overnight parking and to require all maintenance work be performed inside.
Ward's motion passed in a 5-2 vote, with Graham and Commissioner Joe Goodman opposed.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business during the BOC May 10 voting session, the commission made decisions on the following items:
• A request for a change in conditions for a roughly 325-acre property zoned as a high density residential (R3) Master Planned Development (MPD) was tabled until further notice by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. The request will remain tabled by the BOC until the road issues along Mulberry Road and Highway 53 are addressed and meet Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) requirements and standards.
• The commission unanimously denied an amendment to the Future Land Use Map (FLUM) requested by McLocklin Family LP, the property owners, who seek to rezone 15 acres on Robertson Bridge Road and Highway 53 in Winder from agricultural (AG) to community commercial (C2) for future retail. In a separate vote, the commission unanimously approved a motion to table the rezone request for two weeks.
• Another request for an amendment to the FLUM with an accompanying rezoning of an additional 220 acres owned by the McLocklin Family on Roberston Bridge Road to R3 for a future residential community received a similar verdict from the BOC - the FLUM amendment received a unanimous denial and the rezone received a two-week tabling.
• An application to rezone 1.13 acres out of a 67.85 acre parcel on Bogart-Jefferson Road in Bogart from AR to low-density single-family residential (R1) was approved with staff conditions in a unanimous vote.
• A rezone request of 1.15 acres from agricultural (AG) to low-density residential (R1) to construct a single-family residence on Craft Road in Statham was approved unanimously with staff conditions including a 2,000 square foot minimum gross heated floor space, front building setback minimum of 100-feet, landscaping and architectural requirements.
• An annexation requested at 0 Pearl Pentecost Road was unanimously denied.
CONSENT AGENDA
The following items were part of the BOC consent agenda, which was also passed May 10:
BARROW COUNTY SURPLUS SALE
Following a large clean up tax sale in December 2020, on several different occasions, Barrow County Tax Commissioner's Office had properties that went to tax sale and did not sell. Due to the properties not selling at tax sale, the county moved forward and bid the properties to Barrow County. Barrow County has now held these tax liens for the full right of redemption, with no redemption being paid. Upon staff's request, the county has decided to move forward with a surplus sale to allow these properties to be added back to the tax roll. The county will use Terry Howe & Associates, Inc., who has worked with many other Georgia counties to complete these types of sales. This sale will be performed at no cost to the county.
BARROW COUNTY INSOLVENT LIST
The 2022 insolvents list is a listing of uncollected property taxes and fees that are past the seven year statute of limitations and had to be removed from the statute. The total amount the county lost due to unpaid taxes and fees shown on the solvents list exceeds $5 million.
NEW INDUSTRIAL PARK LEFT TURN IMPROVEMENTS
KCI Technologies was selected to perform the design services for the State Route 53 left turning lane improvements at the new Industrial Park entrance. The GDOT approved the county's request for funding assistance for the project and have committed to up to $325,000.
BEAUTIFICATION OF I-85 AGREEMENT
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Town of Braselton and Jackson County for cost-sharing concerning beautification of certain Interstate 85 interchanges and welcome signs was approved.
Braselton will undertake and engage the contractors to complete projects and assume all costs provided, however Jackson and Barrow counties will contribute and be financially responsible for approximately 50 percent of costs.
Barrow County will pay $75,000 for I-85 at State Route 211 and Jackson will pay $62,500 at I-85 and SR 53.
ANIMAL CONTROL BUDGET AMENDMENT
A motion to approve and allow for a budget amendment not to exceed $28,313 to cover perimeter fencing for animal control
A motion to approve and allow for a budget amendment not to exceed $28,313 to cover perimeter fencing for animal control and the transfer of funds from another capital improvement project in the amount of $3,313 was approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.