Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently said goodbye to two long-serving firefighters who announced their retirement.
Both firefighters served more than 25 years with Barrow County after starting their careers with BCES as volunteers. On Wednesday, June 8 members gathered at Station 1 to send good wishes to David Harmon, who started as a volunteer at the Holsenbeck Fire Station 25 years ago and began his full-time career in Jan. 2000.
On Thursday, June 16 BCES members gathered again for firefighter Sean Gluth, who started his career as a volunteer at the Auburn Fire Station and began his full-time career in Jan. 2000.
Harmon and Gluth both started when it was Barrow County Fire Department. They watched as the department merged Fire, EMS, E-911 and Emergency Management Agency over the years. Both obtained their driver operator certifications, as well as countless training classes in Barrow County.
Both retirees are looking forward to spending time with family before starting new careers.
“I want to congratulate both David and Sean on their many years of service to the citizens of Barrow County,” stated Chief Alan Shuman. “You have seen this department and its citizen’s through many changes and we appreciate what you have done.”
