BCSO deputies arrested

Two BCSO deputies arrested Monday, Aug. 1.

Two deputies from Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 and charged with crimes related to smuggling contraband into the Barrow County Detention Center.

Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, turned themselves into the Barrow County Detention Center on charges of bribery, trading with inmates without consent of the warden or superintendent, items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of oath of a public officer.

