Two deputies from Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 and charged with crimes related to smuggling contraband into the Barrow County Detention Center.
Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, turned themselves into the Barrow County Detention Center on charges of bribery, trading with inmates without consent of the warden or superintendent, items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of oath of a public officer.
Once BCSO became aware of allegations of wrongdoing by its own employees, it contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), requesting agency to conduct the investigation.
“We moved very quickly on this and immediately contacted the GBI,” said Sheriff Jud Smith.
“The trust that exists between our office and the community is very important to all of us at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. When someone violates that trust, we will act swiftly,” said Smith.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Questions may be directed to Sheriff Smith by email at jud.smith@barrowsheriff.com or by phone (770) 307-3081.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.