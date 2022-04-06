T
Two students from Barrow County won the Northeast Georgia regional (RESA) level of the 2022 Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition and will go on to compete in state finals.
Fiona Sugg from Winder-Barrow High School will compete with her writing, "A Brief Inquiry into the Wonders of Train Floors" at the twelfth grade level.
Bailee Abduali from Kennedy Elementary will compete with her writing "Clowning Around" at the fourth grade level
The Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.There are four possible levels of competition: School, system, RESA (regions) and state. Students must win at each level in order to advance to the state level competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.