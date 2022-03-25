A small plane crashed near the Barrow County Airport around 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 25 after the pilot reported engine failure.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Cessna C1782 crashed in a heavily wooded area about a mile and a half from the airport on Giles Road in Winder. Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) responded to the scene and were able to put out a small fire caused by the crash.
Two people were on board the plane, according to BCES Captain Scott Dakin, and both were injured and transported to local hospitals. One was transported by ambulance and one by helicopter. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
For more on this story, be sure to check out the March 30 edition of the Barrow News Journal.
