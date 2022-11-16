A multiple-vehicle accident Friday evening, which shut down S.R. 316 westbound at Hwy. 53 and Jackson Trail Road, killed two people, including a child, and injured several others.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a Buick Enclave was on S.R. 316 eastbound and failed to yield while turning left onto Jackson Trail Road. The Buick hit a. GMC Sierra traveling on S.R. 316 westbound, causing the Buick to rotate and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe also traveling east in the inside lane. The Sierra also struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck also traveling eastbound.
