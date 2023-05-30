NGMC Barrow EMS staff win Paramedics of the Year

Robert Lee and James Ouellet, two paramedics with Barrow County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), were named Paramedics of the Year at the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Director’s Association Awards Banquet. Together, the pair has more than two decades of experience. Pictured (from left): Justin Greene, manager of Barrow EMS operations; Robert Lee, paramedic; James Ouellet, paramedic; Zachary Hall, manager of Barrow EMS operations

 Submitted photo

Oftentimes, paramedics are the first on the scene of an accident. They’re the first ones to assess the situation and render aid, working quickly to determine what care is needed on-scene, and what may be needed in the back of the ambulance. With more than two decades of combined experience doing just that, Robert Lee and James Ouellet, two paramedics with Barrow County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), were named Paramedics of the Year at the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Director’s Association Awards Banquet.

“Our EMS providers across the entire region are devoted to providing high quality emergency care for our communities,” said Sonja McLendon, interim president at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow. “We’re honored to have Robert and James as a part of our team. I know they care deeply about this community and work diligently to get patients to the hospital quickly so they can get the advanced care they need.”

