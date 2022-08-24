The Auburn City Council discussed recent request for two retail package sales licenses from applicants CDC Endeavors and Auburn 1612 recently submitted to the city following its recent entry into the business of alcohol sales.
The city put together an evaluation committee, who met on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, to review both proposals and make a recommendation to council.
The committee used criteria set forth by an amendment passed by in Dec. 2021 to ensure the proper issuance of alcohol licenses, including criminal and managerial history of the applicant, building and location and financial ability, to name a few.
The committee reported both applicants were detailed in their response to the set criteria, and therefore, recommended the mayor and council award both licenses.
The first license is for a retail package store to be located at Hill Shop Road and Atlanta Highway.
The second license proposes a package store, known as "Auburn Wine and Spirits," to be located at 1612 Atlanta Highway, which is situated near the new Townes of Auburn development.
The city council is set to vote on both licenses during its next voting session Sept. 1.
In other business during the Auburn City Council's work session Aug. 18, the council discussed the following items, which will also appear on the Sept. 1 voting session:
• The appointment of Robin Mote to the City of Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals for a four-year term, which will coincide with the term of the Auburn's newest councilmember Jamie Bradley, who made the nomination.
• A new contract with the city's current probation provider, Professional Probation Services Incorporated (PPSI), who has provided probation monitoring services to the Auburn Municipal Court for 16 years. Due to the rising costs of services that they provide, PPSI is requesting a five dollar increase to all monthly supervision fees. The current contract is set to expire Sept. 2022.
• The sale of two Auburn Police vehicles via the GovDeals online marketplace, including a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2014 Dodge Charger, which are not in use due to high mileage and the overall condition. Funds received from the liquidation will go back to the city's general fund.
• The trimming of low limbs and removing of dead and hazardous trees at Shackelford Park for safety and visibility.
