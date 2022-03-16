Two unrelated knife threats reported at Jameson Inn

On Saturday, March 12, Winder Police Department were called to investigate two seperate incidents involving guests at the Jameson Inn getting threatened with a knife.
The first call it received from the hotel was at about 5 p.m. from Vivien Thomas, 45, who reported someone broke her hotel window at the Jameson Inn and brandished a knife at her.
While driving to the scene, responding officers were advised two male subjects ran across the street to McDonalds and were inside the restaurant.
As officers pulled into McDonalds, a black male with a bloody hand exited the restaurant. The man was later identified as Vontrell Thomas, 19, who ignored officers when they told him to stop as he attempted to flee on foot through the parking lot of Mcdonalds, directly into heavy traffic on North Broad Street and continued on into the Walgreens parking lot, ignoring continuous commands by police.
In the Walgreens parking lot, he suddenly stopped and dropped onto his stomach. Vontrell was immediately detained and put in handcuffs. Police observed his right hand was cut so severely, police report they could see the tendons of his fingers along with heavy bleeding.
Vontrell told police his mother was Vivica Thomas, the same woman who called them to the scene, and she was who stabbed him. Vontrell told the medical unit his girlfriend, Shiyiah Walker, was the person running with him and was still inside McDonalds.
Vontrell was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional hospital for his injuries.
According to Walker, Vontrell was "jabbed" by Thomas, who was still at the Jameson Inn inside room 202, however, when officers went to talk to Thomas, she wasn’t in the room.
Neighboring guests began gesturing to a maroon van in the parking lot and told them the woman inside was related to the incident.
The driver of the minivan was Chernelle Bethel, who received a call from Thomas during her dispute with Vontrell. Bethel responded to Thomas' call and left from her nearby home, arriving at the Jameson Inn as Vontrell and Thomas were coming down the stairs. Bethel told police Vontrell attempted to get in her van but she drove off before he could get in and said she witnessed him bust the driver side window on Thomas' vehicle before he left the parking lot. Bethel told officers she didn't know where Thomas was.
Hotel employee Shandero Thompson said he was in his room when he heard a loud banging from down the hall. When he checked to see what it was, he saw Vantrell punch the window to room 202 and then break the window to Thomas' Ford Escape.
He also told police Thomas was in another room at the Jameson Inn, where he helped her hide from Vontrell during the incident, which is where police eventually found her and detained her for questioning.
Thomas told officers she and Vontrell got into an argument in the hotel room because he didn’t like that she had talked to his father. During the argument, Thomas said Vontrell picked up a silver pocket knife and threatened her with it.
He then left the room and punched the window as he walked down the hall and quickly returned back to the room and started kicking the door in an attempt to "get at her," Thomas said. Vontrell then punched the hotel room window again before leaving the hotel. Thomas then asked Thompson if she could sit in his room because she was afraid Vontrell would "come after her again," said the police report.
Officers later reviewed hotel security cameras and were able to confirm Thomas and Thompson's account of the incident. Police were also able to find the knife inside room 202.
An active felony arrest warrant out of Illinois with full extradition was found for Thomas when officers ran her name through their database and she was placed under arrest and transported to Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
Vontrell was charged with criminal trespassing, criminal damage to private property, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple assault.
The second incident Winder Police responded to at Jameson Inn later that night happened around 10 p.m., when a caller told dispatch it appeared someone had been pulled into a room against their will. The caller also said the suspect appeared to have bloody knuckles. The called said when he yelled into the room, the people inside responded, "things are not okay."
When officers arrived, they asked to speak to a man they observed with blood dripping from his right hand inside room 105. "He threatened me with a knife, " the man said. He also told officers the person who threatened him with a knife was next door in room 106 and was a "big man with tattoos."
Julie Moon, Billy Criswell and Hercules Holman were also in room 105. Holman told police the man in room 106 had a "flip knife."
Inside room 106, police found James Clack, 39, of Winder, the man Holman and Moon confirmed was who they saw had the knife. Amy Lathrop, 34, of Auburn was also inside room 106.
Upon reviewing security footage from the hotel, police report the male victim was smoking a cigarette outside room 105 when Clack came out of room 106 and appeared to be yelling at him. The footage showed Clack step towards him making a flicking motion with his right wrist with what appeared to be a pocket knife in his hand as he continues to yell at the victim.
He was then seen bringing the knife up to his own throat making a "slicing" gesture. The victim's brother, Hercules Holman, is seen coming out of room 105 grabbing the victim, forcing him back inside the room. Clack then goes back into room 106.
The victim told police he wanted to press charges against Clack and was transported to the hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted cut to his right hand.
Officers later procured a search warrant on room 106, where they found a yellow exacto-blade retractable knife with a one-inch blade, which was found behind the lamp on the bedside; a Tiger-USA brand black pocket knife with two blades on either side about 3.75 inches in the shape of a bat; a green foldable pocket knife with a 4-inche blade and a black Smith and Wesson ExtremeOps foldable pocket knife with 3.5 inch blade. The three foldable pocket knives were found in a purse on the desk inside the room.
The officers discovered Lathrop has an active warrant out of Whitfield County for felony probation violation and Clack appeared to have a warrant out of Barrow County for criminal trespass (family violence). Both Lathrop and Clack were arrested and transported to Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
Clack was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of an attempt to commit certain felonies.
