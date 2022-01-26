Collin Lancaster has been a student at Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) since the sixth grade and is soon to move on to the University of Alabama for basketball. Collin’s journey in sports started when he was six years old, just one year after a tragic car accident took the use of his legs.
He started on a nonprofit team out of Atlanta called the Blaze Sports Junior Wheelchair Hawks that led him to a management position on the Bethlehem Christian Academy Basketball team and a spot on their track team as well.
“In sixth grade the basketball coach asked me if I wanted to manage so I’ve kind of just been doing that ever since. My science teacher at the time was the track coach and he really pushed for me to do that so I’ve also been doing track.” Lancaster recalled.
“Track wise, I competed wherever the school went. Sometimes I competed by myself and sometimes they put other people on the track with me,” Lancaster said.
“I like running with other people because it pushes me to do more and to try to win,” he said. In his ninth grade year of basketball Collin got to assist his team to the final four in the state finals.
“That was a really fun year," he said. “That next year we made it back to the elite eight so we’ve had pretty good success lately.”
The Blaze Sports nonprofit started after the 1996 Olympics and Paralympics that were held in Atlanta. They have youth programs as well as veteran programs. Collin Lancaster started their basketball program at six years old and their track program at seven. He graduates BCA in May and will move onto the University of Alabama campus the following August where he will start practice for their basketball season that starts in September.
Lancaster plans to major in business and analytics with a minor in sports management. His goal is to be a sports statistician, specifically for basketball, but not before he takes a pretty long trip overseas.
“A lot of the guys go off right after college and play basketball in Europe for a good 10 to 15 years, if they can, then come back to the states and find a job.”
And his goal when he gets back, “Big dreams? I’d like to work for the NBA. I would go on with any team but if I had to choose one, I’d choose the Hawks just because their local and I’ve grown up watching them. They’ve been my favorite team so that would be ideal.”
For Lancaster, big dreams certainly don't seem too far fetched.
“Don’t ever give up. You will always be able to get through it, you just got to keep working at it. . Life’s going to throw some curve balls at you but there’s always time to adjust and time to be able to look past those. Look ahead to what’s coming. Always keep your head up and just keep going.”
