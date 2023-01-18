The First Presbyterian Church of Winder is hosting the following events this month:
• Women of the Bible: Good and Bad series held by the Ladies Bible Study group will be held every Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend.
• A healing service will be held Jan. 22 at the end of the regular service. All are welcomes to attend and have a blessing done. The monthly luncheon will be held following the service. Soup and sandwiches will be served.
• A showing of a small clip "The Red Sea Miracle" during the adult bible class Jan. 29. The adult bible class is held each Sunday at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
