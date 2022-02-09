The Transportation Department announced upcoming road closures starting Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 when CSX will begin in Athens and work through Barrow County performing their repair and maintenance to each railroad crossing intersection. This scheduled work at each of these intersections may take several days to complete. The Transportation Department will update the public on this information when more details become available.
