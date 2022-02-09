The Transportation Department announced upcoming road closures starting Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 when CSX will begin in Athens and work through Barrow County performing their repair and maintenance to each railroad crossing intersection. This scheduled work at each of these intersections may take several days to complete. The Transportation Department will update the public on this information when more details become available.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.