UPDATE: On Friday, July 8, Barrow County Public Works reported appropriate sampling and testing for water quality has been performed and residents no longer need to boil water.
After a boil water advisory, it's advised that taps be ran for two minutes before the water is used for consumption.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
The On Wednesday, July 6 the Barrow County Water Department issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water main break, which may have disrupted water supply or caused water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to substandard levels.
The advisory was issued due to a potential health hazard caused microbial contamination in the following affected areas: Arnold Road, Bogart Jefferson Road, Rat Kinney Road and the area north of Statham.
During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:
- Drinking water for humans and pets (including ice)
- Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
- Brushing teeth
To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:
- Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container.
- Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil
- Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.
The advisory is in effect until the Barrow County Water Department has performed appropriate testing with results that show there's no longer a public health concern.
Customers will be notified immediately once the advisory is lifted.
Once the advisory is lifted, residents are advised to flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.
For more information, call the Barrow County Water Department at 770-307-3014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.