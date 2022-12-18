BCSO BOLO issued

BCSO is looking for a black early 2000's model Buick Rainer involved in a fatal crash on Hwy. 211 last week.

UPDATE: The car and driver involved in a fatal hit and run on Hwy. 211 last week was located Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

Original article:

