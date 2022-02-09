UPDATE: Movie trailer filming update:
Lanier Movie Production has changed the date and time they will be filming in downtown Winder. The filming will take place on March 14 from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. in various downtown Winder alleyways. Road closures and police presence have been arranged.
The filming location will be in three alleyways across from the historic courthouse in between N. Broad Street and North Jackson Street. A block between East Athens Street and West Athens Street and four parking lots nearby will also be closed for filming.
The new filming date still falls on a Monday as originally planned. This time frame will have minimal impact on surrounding downtown businesses as most are closed Mondays.
Surrounding businesses will be notified in advance as portions of the adjacent parking lot will also be closed. Permission has been granted to the production company by the parking lot owner for closure during filming.
