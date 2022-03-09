On Jan. 1, Auburn Police were dispatched to 1580 Wynfield Drive in reference to a domestic dispute with gun shots heard over the phone by dispatchers when they received a call from a neighbor. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found themselves at the scene of a murder-suicide involving a male suspect and three female victims, two of whom were juveniles.
Jorge Manuel Borre was identified as the suspect, who officers found laying face-down in the back yard of the residence with a gun shot wound to his head and a handgun closeby
Also laying in the backyard was Borre's nine-year-old daughter, Hannaya Borre, laying between downed trees covered in blood from multiple gun shot wounds.
According to Auburn PD, upon entering the residence, two more female victims were found including Borre's wife, Hannielka Vanegas, 36, who was laying in the kitchen with a gun shot wound to her right leg, and their daughter, Sofia, 7, who was fatally shot in the chest at the doorway of her bedroom.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations reported Vanegas was ending her 10-year marriage with Borre and had already moved on to a new boyfriend, who she was allegedly with the evening prior. In the late morning hours of Jan. 1, Borre and Vanegas were arguing before he shot her in the leg.
The GBI reported after Borre shot Venegas, he went to the bedroom of his 7-year-old daughter and shot her in the chest, fatally wounding her. Borre then noticed his nine-year-old daughter, Hannaya running out the back door with his 17-year-old stepdaughter, Brianna Rodriguez.
Borre shot Hannaya multiple times from the back deck as she ran away from the residence. Rodriguez was able to get away without being shot.
Borre then went to the backyard where he had just shot his daughter Hannaya, and shot himself in the head, killing himself.
With the help of Winder Police and Barrow County Sheriff's Department, officers were able to remove all three victims from the scene.
At the time of their report, only Sofia was deceased. Venegas and Hannaya were transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition.
