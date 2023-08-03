School intruders

The three intruders were caught on school security cameras walking inside Winder-Barrow High School Thursday morning. 

 Credit: BCSO

Two men wanted by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) for illegally entering Winder-Barrow High School Thursday morning were arrested in Gwinnett County.

Lamonte Dianell Smith. 21, and Christian Lebron Williams, 20, were arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Friday morning.

