A deputy with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office observed two cars speeding down the roadway shooting multiple rounds of ammunition June 18 at Harry McCarty Rd. and Exchange Blvd. in Bethlehem, Once the officer caught up with the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop, the passengers admitted to shooting the guns “just for fun,” said the police report. The occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with the following: Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; reckless conduct; discharge of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street; speeding; party to a crime.
The following are other incidents the BCSO responded to from June 12 to June 21:
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony June 12 at 326 Bert Day Rd., Winder, where a theft occurred by an employee at an impound lot.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; simple battery June 14 at 152 Alicia Dr., Winder, where a woman reported her autistic son was upset and had become physically violent.
• Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances; reckless driving improper stopping/standing/parking in specified places; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; marijuana possession less than 1 oz June 15 at Flanagan Mill Rd. and Enclave Way, Auburn, where a man remained stopped at a stop sign for a long period of time without moving.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; laying drags June 15 at Rockwell Church Rd. NE and Gainesville Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended June 15 at University Pkwy. and Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Improper lane change; knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended registration; no insurance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. June 15 at Christmas Ave. and W Star St., Bethlehem, where a car accident occurred.
• Driving without a valid license June 16 at University Pkwy and Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting June 17 at 1132 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a woman admitted to stealing food items because she was hungry and homeless.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass June 18 at 1649 Amalie Dr., Statham, where a woman hit a man in the head with a piece of plywood and threw a ceramic candle holder at him during a domestic dispute.
• Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children June 18 at 2009 Emerald Pointe Dr., Winder, where a man physically attacked his dad with a juvenile present.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving speeding; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage June 18 at University Pkwy. and Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage to persons underage; reckless conduct; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area June 18 at University Pkwy. and Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; reckless conduct June 18 at 855 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where an unconscious driver was reported.
• Hit and run; DUI-alcohol; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; serious injury by vehicle; following too closely; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 19 at University Pkwy. and Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI); possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. June 18 at Carla Ct. and Penny Ln., Winder, where a suspicious person was reported.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change June 19 at University Pkwy and Harrison Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-under age 21; reckless driving; improper lane change; furnishing, purchasing or alcoholic beverages to persons underage June 19 at University Pkwy. and Patrick Mill Rd., where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; hit and run; safety belt violation June 19 at Hwy. 124 and Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton, where an car accident with injuries occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.; driving while license suspended June 19 at 803 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Speeding; driving while license suspended June 20 at University Pkwy. and Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; improper lane change June 20 at Hwy. 211 NW and Huntington Trace, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; reckless driving June 21 at Corinth Church Rd. and Dianne Dr., Winder, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
