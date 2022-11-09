The following schools are hosting events Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day:
STATHAM ELEMENTARY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The following schools are hosting events Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day:
STATHAM ELEMENTARY
SES is hosting a canned food drive to benefit the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center. They will also host a Veterans Day Walk on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. to honor local veterans. To participate, arrive at 8:30 a.m. with a valid ID and RSVP to jeannie.ondic@barrow.k12.ga.us.
APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL
The JROTC Wildcat Cadets will be cooking and providing breakfast for the veterans in the school Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. They will have a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Flagpole starting at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be the local VFW Commander.
BARROW ARTS & SCIENCES ACADEMY
The performing arts programs at BASA have a performance planned at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the BASA Café. They extend an invitation to the community to join them in their appreciation of veterans. A light brunch will be provided by their culinary students immediately following the performance.
BETHLEHEM ELEMENTARY
The students and staff plan to dress in red, white and blue on Veterans Day. On Nov.10, the 4th grade has a music performance in honor of veterans.
HOLSENBECK ELEMENTARY
HES is creating a community slideshow of veterans and posting pictures and stories around their building for students to have a gallery walk with their teachers. To participate, Holsenbeck families are asked to fill out the form at tinyurl.com/HESVeterans22
YARGO ELEMENTARY
YES will celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 with an assembly at 7:50 a.m. and another assembly at 9:20 a.m. Teachers will communicate about which program students will be attending. The Wildcat Chorus will perform in both assemblies. A few 5th graders will read essays about why they are thankful for our veterans. As a part of their celebration, they would like to play a slideshow as students and guests enter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.