VFW Post 1187 and AMVETS Post 12, Post 10 and the Marine Corps League fanned across the Rose Hill Cemetery and Evergreen Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day.
Post members and their families placed flags on veterans' grave sites to honor their fallen comrades.
Children and grandchildren were present to help place the flags and pay respect to veterans on the morning of May 28.
Also on Memorial Day, AMVETS Post 12 and VFW Post 1187 gifted a local teen and recent high school graduate with a car, a laptop and scholarship money for when she heads to college in the fall.
