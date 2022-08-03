The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) awarded Vicki Keibler of Barrow County Chamber of Commerce with the Dana Ketterling Lifetime Sales Achievement Award.
The award recognizes career sales achievement, with awards based on the total number or total dollar amount of chamber membership sales.
Keibler earned recognition in the Diamond category for achieving over $1.5 million in sales in chamber memberships throughout her career.
“Membership sales professionals are community champions, showcasing the impact their organizations have on the communities they serve,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “We celebrate the success of our industry’s top achievers.”
The award is presented in memory of Dana Ketterling, ACCE’s resource development officer, who was a gifted membership professional and champion of chambers of commerce and the communities they serve.
Tommy Jennings, president of the Barrow Chamber has high praises for Keibler’s work. “Vicki Keibler has a dedication for the chamber. But more, she has a dedication to the members that she touches every day. Her number one concern is always for the member, being a champion for all that they look to the chamber for, how the chamber can benefit them and how they can leverage the chamber to grow their business.”
After working at the Barrow Chamber for over five years, its membership has almost doubled, and participation has increased almost threefold.
