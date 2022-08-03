Vickie Kiebler wins Lifetime Sales Achievement Award

Pictured (from left): Sheree Anne Kelly, president of ACCE, Vickie Kiebler aand Christy Gillenwater, chairwomen of ACCE with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce

Vickie Kiebler (on left) and Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) president Sheree Anne Kelly.

 Submitted photo

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) awarded Vicki Keibler of Barrow County Chamber of Commerce with the Dana Ketterling Lifetime Sales Achievement Award.

The award recognizes career sales achievement, with awards based on the total number or total dollar amount of chamber membership sales.

