A proposed development on Carl Bethlehem Road drew a crowd of concerned neighbors to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, where they expressed a shared opposition to the 74-acre proposal.
The applicant, Holt Persinger, requested an amendment to the county's Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and a rezone to medium-density residential (R-2) to accommodate 147 single-family detached homes, located on the south side of Carl-Bethlehem Road, just west of the intersection with Williams Road.
The area falls within the rural neighborhood character area of the county's FLUM, which allows for agricultural (AG), agricultural residential (AR) and low-density residential (R-1) with intent to preserve and maintain the rural character of Carl-Bethlehem Road.
"We believe the FLUM is correct and we believe it is appropriate to our community," said Jim Pepper, who spoke in opposition during the public hearing on the proposal.
Pepper added that he gathered up a petition with 80 signatures from people living in the immediate area who oppose changing the FLUM and rezoning Carl-Bethlehem Road to a higher density zoning designation.
"We do not oppose the development on property as long as it's in accord with recommendations of planning and zoning staff, who recommended R-1 with homes on one acre lots," said Pepper.
Resident Pat Griffith expressed her concerns about roads and traffic in the area, describing current conditions as "ungodly."
"I'm afraid its going to go from worse to worse," said Griffith. "Forget the revenue, the infrastructure is already falling apart."
Caleb Rhodes, who also spoke in opposition to the development, said he wants the county to stick to its comprehensive plan, which he said is "a great plan" and one of the reasons he moved to Barrow County.
"We are not against development, we are for this great plan that most of you have created and we're asking you tonight to use your plan as your guide," said Rhodes.
Persinger deferred a rebuttal following the remarks made in opposition to his request.
BOC commissioner Alex Ward then made a motion to deny the FLUM amendment and approve the rezoning to R-1 as was recommended by planning staff and requested by local residents during public hearing, which the board approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.