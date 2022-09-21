A proposed development on Carl Bethlehem Road drew a crowd of concerned neighbors to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, where they expressed a shared opposition to the 74-acre proposal.

The applicant, Holt Persinger, requested an amendment to the county's Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and a rezone to medium-density residential (R-2) to accommodate 147 single-family detached homes, located on the south side of Carl-Bethlehem Road, just west of the intersection with Williams Road.

