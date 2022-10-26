Winder-Barrow (WBHS) volleyball’s dominant year came to an end in the Elite Eight round of the playoffs. The No. 3-ranked McIntosh got the best of WBHS with a 3-1 match win last night.
The Volleydoggs had a strong start to the match with a 25-20 win in the first set, but it was all downhill from there. They lost the next set 25-18.
With the match score being 1-1, the third set would be pivotal for either team to win. As such, both teams had strong showings in the third. It took extra serves for a winner to be declared, as McIntosh took the set 27-25.
WBHS was unable to bounce back and lost the final set of the season 25-22.
Still, the team’s 2022 campaign was one to be celebrated. They won their first 21 matches while only losing two sets during that stretch. While they lost five of their last eight matches – including playoffs – they were still able to rally to make a strong push in the postseason.
There is much to appreciate from the efforts of Winder-Barrow volleyball this season.
