2022 Volleydoggs
Credit: WBHS

Winder-Barrow (WBHS) volleyball’s dominant year came to an end in the Elite Eight round of the playoffs. The No. 3-ranked McIntosh got the best of WBHS with a 3-1 match win last night.

The Volleydoggs had a strong start to the match with a 25-20 win in the first set, but it was all downhill from there. They lost the next set 25-18.

