Volunteer registration is now open for Georgia's annual river clean-up initiative, Rivers Alive. The clean up will take place Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed for debris removal, pruning and trimming, as well as litter pick-up in surrounding areas.
All volunteers must have the Rivers Alive volunteer waiver form, which can be completed and signed at the event.
For more information or to register, contact Johnathan Eggleston at 770-238-9144.
The Rivers Alive event is sponsored by Keep Barrow Beautiful.
Georgia has more than 70,100 miles of rivers and streams that need help to stay clean. Individuals, neighbors, scout troops, schools, churches and service organizations are being asked to pull together to make a difference for the Appalachee River and its tributaries.
