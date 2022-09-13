Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) head football coach Bruce Lane is in the running to become the Falcons' Coach of the Week, presented by the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC).
Lane has led the BCA football program to finish the 2021 season with a 7-5 record, the best finish in school history. He's currently leading an undefeated team so far in the 2022 football season.
Lane assisted in a Special Needs Carnival for the Bethlehem Church last fall. The BCA football players also volunteered at a youth football camp in June.
Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and the AJC at a game this season.
Lane is up against three nominees. Voting will continue until Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. and the winner will be revealed Thursday afternoon on ajc.com. There's no limit for number of votes cast per person.
