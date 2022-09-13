Bruce Lane

Bethlehem Christian Academy head coach Bruce Lane

 Photo by Scott Thompson

Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) head football coach Bruce Lane is in the running to become the Falcons' Coach of the Week, presented by the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC).

Lane has led the BCA football program to finish the 2021 season with a 7-5 record, the best finish in school history. He's currently leading an undefeated team so far in the 2022 football season.

