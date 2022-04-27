The following six candidates qualified for the May 24, 2022 Municipal Special Election for Auburn City Council: Cameron Whitehead, Jamie Bradley, Anthony Flanigan, Adam Roberts, Christopher White and Carolyn Goode-Slade.
Christopher White has withdrawn from the election. All votes cast for the withdrawn candidate will not be counted.
All registered voters who reside inside the City of Auburn, in both Barrow and Gwinnett, and wish to cast a ballot in the May 24 special municipal election during advance voting will do so at the Barrow County Elections Office, located at 233 East Broad Street in Winder.
Advance voting will be open May 2 -May 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays May 7 and ay 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All registered voters who reside inside the City of Auburn, in both Barrow and Gwinnett, wishing to cast a ballot on Election Day will do so at the municipal polling location, Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, located at 1622 Union Grove Church Road in Auburn. The polling location hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
On election day, May 24, primary election ballots will be cast at assigned county polling locations.
All polling location information can be found at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
